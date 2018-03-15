Antonio Conte Hails 'Best in World' Lionel Messi, Dodges Job Future Question

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has lifted the lid on what was said after he approached Lionel Messi following their UEFA Champions League exit against Barcelona on Wednesday. The Blues boss also swerved a teasing question on where his future lies.

Barca won the second leg of their last-16 encounter 3-0 after Messi scored a brace at the Camp Nou along with Ousmane Dembele's first goal for the club. Conte embraced the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at full-time and revealed what was said in his post-match press conference, via Goal:

The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel provided a transcript of Conte's answer:

"I think when you have the opportunity to make a great compliment to Messi, I think it's right.

"It's right to praise a super, super, super top player. A player who is able to score 60 goals in every season. Not only for one season.

"I'm very pleased to have the opportunity at the end of the game to give him my compliments because we are talking about an extraordinary player, the best in the world."



Chelsea looked as though they were in with a chance of advancing after drawing the first leg 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, but Conte could only laugh along with Messi after his brace helped seal the second-leg scoreline, per BT Sport:

Barcelona's talisman nutmegged Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to net each of his goals on Wednesday, his 33rd and 34th strikes of the current campaign, bringing his Champions League record to six in eight games.

Conte continued to lavish praise on Messi, whose clinical composure in front of goal ensured the scoreline flattered Barca, who were fortunate not to concede any away goals, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney:

When asked if he'd like to one day coach Messi, Conte noted the obstacles in doing so, suggesting the Camp Nou isn't on his list of destinations should he leave west London, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The former Juventus manager was also asked by Italian journalists which club he'd be managing when their paths crossed next, to which he replied, per Mokbel's report: "That's a very naughty question, and I prefer not to answer."

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano noted Conte gave his response with a "big smile" on his face, perhaps suggesting the tactician isn't entirely saddened by the prospect of a departure from England.

His future in west London has been a topic of hot debate recently, with Chelsea fifth in the Premier League and now looking to Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final with Leicester City as their only remaining chance at winning a trophy this term.