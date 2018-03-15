Steve Kerr Jokes He 'Completely Outcoached' Luke Walton After Win vs. Lakers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Head Coaches Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talk before the game on November 29, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Luke Walton was a member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff before taking the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching gig, and Steve Kerr didn't miss the chance to joke at his former assistant's expense following Wednesday's matchup.

As NBA on ESPN shared, Kerr said after Golden State beat Los Angeles 117-106, "I thought the main thing was that I completely outcoached Luke Walton":

The comment was all in good fun, as Walton first demonstrated his head coaching chops with the Warriors when he led the team to a 39-4 start in 2015-16 when Kerr was recovering from back surgery.

Walton had no answers for Kevin Durant on Wednesday, as the four-time scoring champ had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win.

Related

    With Patchwork Lineup, Dubs Beat Lakers to End Losing Streak

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    With Patchwork Lineup, Dubs Beat Lakers to End Losing Streak

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    It's Actually Wiggins That's Holding the T-Wolves Back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    It's Actually Wiggins That's Holding the T-Wolves Back

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive: Bagley Thinks He’s the No. 1 Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive: Bagley Thinks He’s the No. 1 Pick

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comps for CBB Tourney's Top Draft Prospects

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pro Comps for CBB Tourney's Top Draft Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report