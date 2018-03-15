Steve Kerr Jokes He 'Completely Outcoached' Luke Walton After Win vs. Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Luke Walton was a member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff before taking the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching gig, and Steve Kerr didn't miss the chance to joke at his former assistant's expense following Wednesday's matchup.

As NBA on ESPN shared, Kerr said after Golden State beat Los Angeles 117-106, "I thought the main thing was that I completely outcoached Luke Walton":

The comment was all in good fun, as Walton first demonstrated his head coaching chops with the Warriors when he led the team to a 39-4 start in 2015-16 when Kerr was recovering from back surgery.

Walton had no answers for Kevin Durant on Wednesday, as the four-time scoring champ had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win.