JuJu Smith-Schuster Issues Challenge as Drake Plays Fortnite with Ninja

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to play video games with Drake.

Drake alerted his Twitter followers that he was locked in a game of Fortnite with esports legend Tyler "Ninja" Blevins:

After seeing Drake's tweet, Smith-Schuster let the three-time Grammy winner know he was getting online:

Fortnite's battle royale game has become a pop-culture phenomenon with more than 10 million subscribers in its first two weeks of availability last October.

Smith-Schuster is an avid gamer, even noting the biggest adjustment to professional football was not staying up so late playing video games.

The Steelers wideout didn't appear to have any problems adjusting in 2017. He had 917 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions in 14 games.