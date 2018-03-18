Rusev Winning Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 Is the Only Way to Save Momentum

Credit: WWE.com

Countless notable names have already solidified their spots on the WWE WrestleMania 34 card, and many more are soon to follow. But one star without a clear path on the Road to WrestleMania is the ultra-popular Rusev.

What's so stunning about that is how WrestleMania just so happens to fall on Rusev Day, which is also the next day and the day after that. WWE's failure to honor one of its most beloved stars on his own holiday is a mind-boggling move, to say the least.

In all seriousness, thunderous chants of "Rusev Day" can be heard in every arena across the country whenever The Bulgarian Brute is on the show, as well as in arenas where he isn't even on the card. Look no further than Ring of Honor's 16th Anniversary Show, which took place in Nevada on March 9.

WWE has long been of the mindset that if a specific Superstar isn't in its plans, regardless of how over they are with the audience, it won't focus on them until absolutely necessary.

Zack Ryder organically evolved from an unknown enhancement talent to a YouTube sensation all on his own. The company eventually threw him a bone in the form of a short-lived run with the United States Championship before drastically curtailing his television time and never featuring him as a prominent player on programming again.

Similar to Ryder, WWE has been selling "Rusev Day" merchandise like hotcakes since the start of the year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Despite leaving him off SmackDown Live more often than not, it would be asinine for WWE to not utilize Rusev in some form at WrestleMania.

Rusev's recent celebrity challenge sparked plenty of interest from the wrestling Twitter community, with fan suggestions ranging from Stephen Amell to Donald Trump. That isn't exactly realistic given how stacked the WrestleMania card is, but he would be the perfect person to work with someone from outside of wrestling if the opportunity presented itself.

Pairing Rusev with Shane McMahon would also be interesting. Shane has had the deck stacked against him by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lately and may need a tag team partner for WrestleMania. Slotting Rusev in that spot would be an upgrade from undercard purgatory.

If neither one of those options is possible, winning the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would be the best way for Rusev maintain his momentum.

It should be noted that the annual Battle Royal holds zero meaning. All past winners (Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley) experienced short-term success before fading into obscurity.

That said, it gave those Superstars a WrestleMania moment, something Rusev could use. The closest he came to making an impact at 'Mania was in 2015, when he entered the stadium in a tank (before suffering his first defeat at the hands of John Cena).

Aside from the Battle Royal, there isn't any other logical place for Rusev on the show, and reigning supreme in that would at least put him in a decent position to flourish following the event.

Several Superstars are overshadowed every WrestleMania season because they lack direction and aren't considered top priorities by the powers that be. Thus, it isn't uncommon for them to receive a renewed focus coming out of the Show of Shows, and as the winner of the Battle Royal, Rusev could be shot back up to the top of the card.

It will take time for Rusev to be rehabilitated and be considered a serious threat again, but the important thing is the WWE Universe is on his side. However, this surge of popularity will only be temporary if WWE continues to overlook the Bulgarian Brute and not switch him from a heel to a face.

WWE made a major mistake in not turning Cesaro babyface following his huge Battle Royal win at WrestleMania XXX, but history doesn't have to repeat itself with Rusev.

