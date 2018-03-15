NFL Rumors: Latest News on Terrelle Pryor, Tyrann Mathieu and Top Free Agents

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Despite the legal-tampering window appearing to take the sails out of free agency, the NFL found a way to keep the drama at a fever pitch as Wednesday marked the start of the new league year and the opening of the market.

It helps that big names such as Tyrann Mathieu and Ndamukong Suh were cut by their teams.

But inflating the market with new faces was only half the battle. Deals reported as going through did without much in the way of drama, but new developments—like the Buffalo Bills landing AJ McCarron, per the team—were late surprises.

But with new faces on the market and plenty of notables still out there, the rumor mill is just getting started.

Terrelle Pryor's Market Catches Fire

It was an interesting element coming into this offseason—how would the market treat wideout Terrelle Pryor?

Pryor, after all, busted hard last year on his one-year deal with the Washington Redskins. After a breakout 1,000-yard campaign with the Cleveland Browns of all places, the former quarterback fell back to Earth in Washington, playing in nine games and catching 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

Maybe it was the fit or something else, but Pryor's one-year gamble didn't work out the way Alshon Jeffery's did.

But not all hope is lost for Pryor. With some major names off the market, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported several teams have an interest:

It's an interesting list of options. Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams need a new No. 1 wideout. A reunion with the Browns probably wouldn't work well, though, not with Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon on the roster.

The 49ers might make the most sense as the front office there tries to surround Jimmy Garoppolo with as much talent as possible. But like anywhere else, the price will have to be right and the 28-year-old wideout could be looking at another prove-it deal on the hopes of one major contract by the time he's 30.

Ndamukong Suh's Trip to Market

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It was easy to see Suh's release coming and everyone knowing it is a large part of the reason nobody wanted to trade for him.

So was the contract itself considering it called for Suh to make about $60 million over three years before it became unaffordable.

Also obvious, though, was the idea the 31-year-old tackle would have a hot market right away, something EPSN's Dianna Russini confirmed with a report:

But Russini also said on ESPN that he's "looking to go to the highest-bidder," according to Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher.

It's hard to imagine the cap-strapped Dallas Cowboys are in the mix, even after reportedly restructuring center Travis Frederick's contract, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater. The Cowboys would obviously love to have him in the middle of the defense, but cost is a problem.

The Seattle Seahawks only have about $18 million free, per Spotrac. It's not much, especially with various holes on the roster, including a new-look secondary to build after the departure of guys like Richard Sherman.

With money apparently a priority as it was when he signed with Miami, it's hard to predict which team might swoop in and make the best offer. At worst, it will continue to create quite the interesting saga and prevent the market from dying down quickly.

The Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu Begins

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals made an interesting business decision Wednesday, cutting Mathieu.

Interesting, because blue-chip players at a premium position like defensive back don't just come around often, and the LSU product is all of 25 years old.

One team's odd decision is another team's treasure, though, and the Houston Texans are on quite the treasure hunt, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle:

Mathieu himself shot a message to the world through NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

This might be the most dramatic bidding war we've seen in a long time. Mathieu is young, at an important spot and played all 16 games last season. He can plug into almost any defense in the league and provide an instant impact.

The mentioned Texans make some sense after splurging on quality starting corner Aaron Colvin on a four-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adding Mathieu next to him would be costly, but Houston has needed to remake the secondary behind a strong J.J. Watt-led pass rush for years.

Should Mathieu join the Texans, we're looking at quite the interesting AFC South. Countless other interested teams, though, won't make it easy on Watt's team.

Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.