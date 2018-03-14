Jean Segura Pulled with Hamstring Injury in Spring Training vs. Giants

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura left Wednesday's spring training game against the San Francisco Giants after suffering an apparent hamstring injury, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Divish noted that Segura left due to tightness in his right hamstring.

Segura was 1-for-1 in the game with a single and a walk.

The Mariners infielder was on the disabled list for two weeks last season as the result of tightness in his right hamstring. He also hit the DL due to an ankle injury and missed time at the end of the season with a sprained finger.

The 27-year-old is hitting .333 on the spring with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, two stolen bases and seven RBI.

In 2017, Segura slashed .300/.349/.427 with 11 home runs, 30 doubles, two triples and 45 RBI in his first season with Seattle following an offseason trade.

Getting Segura healthy for the regular season needs to be a priority for the Mariners. Given that it appears to be similar to an injury that sidelined him for a couple of weeks last year, the team has to approach it with caution in hopes that it won't be a recurring injury down the road.

Utility players Andrew Romine (career .238 hitter) and Taylor Motter (.195) are options on the 40-man roster to fill in for Segura if he misses time, with offseason acquisition Zach Vincej (1-for-9 in his MLB career) also an option.