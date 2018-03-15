Early WWE WrestleMania 34 Predictions for Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and More

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With Fastlane in the books, the men and women of WWE will be solely focused on WrestleMania 34 moving forward.

The pay-per-view is always built up over the course of the first few months of the year and is treated as both WWE's Super Bowl and a season finale for all WWE programming.

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the main events on April 8, but the MMA star getting the most attention is Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion will team with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her first official wrestling match.

The company also has a dream match planned when AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against the man who won the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The event is still a few weeks away, but we can still look at the biggest stars on the card and attempt to make some WrestleMania predictions.