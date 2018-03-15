Early WWE WrestleMania 34 Predictions for Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and More

Early WWE WrestleMania 34 Predictions for Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and MoreMarch 15, 2018
With Fastlane in the books, the men and women of WWE will be solely focused on WrestleMania 34 moving forward.
The pay-per-view is always built up over the course of the first few months of the year and is treated as both WWE's Super Bowl and a season finale for all WWE programming.
Brock Lesnar is set to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the main events on April 8, but the MMA star getting the most attention is Ronda Rousey.
The former UFC women's bantamweight champion will team with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her first official wrestling match.
The company also has a dream match planned when AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against the man who won the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura.
The event is still a few weeks away, but we can still look at the biggest stars on the card and attempt to make some WrestleMania predictions.
Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was, without doubt, the biggest breakout star of 2017, and that's why it surprised so many people to see WWE take so long to give him a match at WrestleMania.
It appears The Monster Among Men will be challenging for the Tag Team Championships by himself in a handicap match against Cesaro and Sheamus.
As much as it might help The Bar to defeat Strowman and retain the belts, the best option here is to have Strowman become the first solo tag team champion.
WWE can only have the most dominant Superstar on the roster go without a title for so long. Strowman needs some gold to justify all the buildup over the past year—winning the tag titles would do the trick.
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar
WWE has been smart to build this match by having Lesnar refuse to show up for most of his scheduled appearances heading into WrestleMania.
This has allowed Reigns to echo the feelings of many WWE fans who are sick of The Beast holding the title hostage for the past year.
The Big Dog may never reach the same level of popularity he had when The Shield first exploded on to the scene, but positioning him as the voice of the WWE Universe will help.
The only logcial outcome for this match is Reigns defeating Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Anything else would be bad storytelling on WWE's part.
Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
Rousey's first match in a WWE ring isn't going to be a technical clinic or a dramatic masterpiece, but it has the potential to be a lot of fun.
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are performers in every sense of the word. They know the value in occasionally looking foolish during a feud.
Booking Rousey and Angle together was a great idea due to their background as Olympic athletes, and giving them The Authority as opponents will guarantee WWE gets the reaction it wants.
Management wants Rousey to be a hero to the fans, and while some jaded viewers may never fully accept the former UFC star, having her beat Stephanie and Triple H at WrestleMania will get her off to a good start.
Asuka
The undefeated Asuka will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and it's going to be good.
The Empress of Tomorrow is a skilled striker who has shown great versatility in the ring, and Flair is a technical marvel with incredible agility thanks to her cheerleading and gymnastics training.
This is another dream-match scenario for many in the WWE Universe, and if you ask most of them, the outcome is obvious.
Asuka is going to continue her undefeated streak by defeating The Queen on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The Miz
The Miz is one of those Superstars who is close to his character in real life, and this is why his performances always seem so passionate.
This has been his dream since he was a kid, and anyone who was first introduced to Mike Mizanin on The Real World has been able to witness one of the greatest journeys in sports history.
We were able to follow The Miz's career through various MTV reality shows until he made it on to Tough Enough. He didn't win his season, but he impressed officials enough to offer him a job.
Over the years, The A-Lister has grown from an awkward fame-obsessed wannabe to one of the greatest performers on the entire roster.
Seth Rollins and Finn Balor would be safe bets in their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania, but this has been the year of The Miz.
He is going to have his hand raised at WrestleMania, break the record for longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship and prove himself to be the greatest champ in the history of the title.
Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles
It's still hard to believe AJ Styles is actually a member of the WWE roster and booked as the top star he deserves to be sometimes.
The Phenomenal One is one of the most gifted wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots, and WWE has already given us several dream matches we never thought we would see.
However, few bouts compare to his upcoming match with Shinsuke Nakamura in terms of anticipation. This pairing has been on the wish list of many fans for years.
Styles has had a great couple of years on the WWE roster, but it's time for him to let The Rock Star have his time in the spotlight.
Nakamura is going to win the WWE Championship after he and Styles give the WWE Universe the performance of a lifetime.
The Undertaker and John Cena
As soon as John Cena uttered The Undertaker's name during a promo a few weeks ago about finding his path to WrestleMania, we all knew what would happen.
Cena failed several times to earn a spot on the WrestleMania card the honest way, so he threw out a challenge to The Deadman for a match he claims he was told would never happen.
Taker has been part of WWE for Cena's entire 18-year career, but the two have been kept apart for some strange reason.
You would think putting two of the biggest names of all time in the ring together would have happened several times over the years, but their interactions have been limited for the last decade.
The Undertaker has to be getting close to calling it a career, and if he plans on hanging up his boots for good after this year's Mania, defeating Cena would be a great way to go out.
That is why The Deadman will have his hand raised at WrestleMania.