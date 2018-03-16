NFL Draft 2018: 7 Ways Free Agency Has Reshaped the Draft

1 of 7

Five teams with top-15 picks made a splash at quarterback over the past week.

The Cleveland Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor. The Denver Broncos signed Case Keenum. The New York Jets signed Teddy Bridgewater and re-signed Josh McCown. The Buffalo Bills signed AJ McCarron. The Arizona Cardinals signed both Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon.

But will any of those additions deter their respective teams from spending a first-round pick on a quarterback?

The Browns still need a long-term option behind Taylor, and they have two picks in the top four. The Broncos only signed Keenum to a two-year contract, while Bridgewater and McCown agreed to one-year deals with the Jets. McCarron signed with Buffalo for backup money, and the Cardinals can't be comfortable at quarterback without establishing some kind of future behind two big question marks.

While there's been plenty of movement in the quarterback market, much of the action was about filling an immediate need. The draft, meanwhile, can provide long-term answers.

So, where's the shakeup? For starters, Kirk Cousins landed in Minnesota, leaving several of the teams picking early (Jets, Broncos, Bills, Cardinals) to sign stop-gap options. Don't be surprised if one or more of those teams aggressively attempts to trade up to find its franchise quarterback, as free agency didn't provide many answers.