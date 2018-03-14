Josh McCown Signed Jets Contract While Waiting in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot

Josh McCown Signed Jets Contract While Waiting in Chick-fil-A Parking LotMarch 15, 2018
Al Bello/Getty Images
While signing a multimillion-dollar contract may seem like a huge deal, journeyman quarterback Josh McCown signed his latest contract with the New York Jets in the most nonchalant way possible.
He did it in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. No joke.
Josh McCown @JoshMcCown12
No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA Photocred: Aiden McCown https://t.co/fy6aNOgQpE
Now that's how you do business.
