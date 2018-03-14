Josh McCown Signed Jets Contract While Waiting in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02: Quarterback Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate offensive tackle Brent Qvale #79 against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

While signing a multimillion-dollar contract may seem like a huge deal, journeyman quarterback Josh McCown signed his latest contract with the New York Jets in the most nonchalant way possible. 

He did it in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. No joke.

Now that's how you do business.

