Mackenzie Dern Set for Quick Turnaround, Will Fight at UFC 224 in Rio

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

One of the UFC's best prospects is not wasting time getting back inside of the eight-sided steel structure as Mackenzie Dern is set to return at UFC 224 in Brazil.

As first reported by MMABrasil.com (later confirmed by MMAWeekly.com's Damon Martin), Dern is slated to take on Amanda Cooper on May 12 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio.

Dern's UFC debut against Ashley Yoder on March 3 was much closer than anticipated as Dern edged out a split decision after 15 tough minutes.

The quick turnaround will be a litmus test for the upstart as Cooper sports a 2-2 record under the UFC's banner. Although, the matchup should be favorable as both of Cooper's UFC defeats have come by way of first-round submission. The world champion jiu-jitsu specialist will have a decided advantage on the mat.

Dern's 10-week turnaround for her next Octagon bout will go a long way to establishing her ceiling as a top-end prospect. After a rough introduction, Dern can reclaim her shine as the strawweight prospect to watch moving forward. The world will soon find out how quickly Dern can adapt under the brightest of lights.