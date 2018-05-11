Fighter Turns into Zombie, Gets KO'ed in 10 Seconds

Some fights do not take long. Such was the case at Shamrock FC 305 at the River City Casino in Kansas City on Friday.

Jason Stevenson landed a telegraphed right hand to the chin of Steve Mutzu second into the fight and it caused Mutzu's brain to hit the pause button.

Mutzu's body remained upright just a second more until Stevenson swarmed for the finish. The referee finally saw that Mutzu was out of it and pulled Stevenson off for the official 10-second knockout.

The amateur picked up his fourth career victory and was able to exit the cage before he ever broke a sweat.