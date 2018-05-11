Fighter Turns into Zombie, Gets KO'ed in 10 Seconds

Fighter Turns into Zombie, Gets KO'ed in 10 SecondsMay 12, 2018
HE GOT FROZEN IN SPACE AND TIME! BAH GAWDDD! #ShamrockFC305 (@Shamrock_FC) https://t.co/E0hch5EPji
Some fights do not take long. Such was the case at Shamrock FC 305 at the River City Casino in Kansas City on Friday.
Jason Stevenson landed a telegraphed right hand to the chin of Steve Mutzu second into the fight and it caused Mutzu's brain to hit the pause button.
Mutzu's body remained upright just a second more until Stevenson swarmed for the finish. The referee finally saw that Mutzu was out of it and pulled Stevenson off for the official 10-second knockout.
The amateur picked up his fourth career victory and was able to exit the cage before he ever broke a sweat.
