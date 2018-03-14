Orlando Brown Says He's Had to Stay off Twitter After Poor NFL Combine Showing

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown is avoiding social media these days after his poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I've had to stay off Twitter," he told Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated during his pro day. "There's so many 12-year-olds in my DMs telling me they're stronger than me."

"I had somebody send me something in German," Brown added of the online shade he's endured. "I had to translate it. It got weird."

Brown's combine went viral for all the wrong reasons. He managed just 14 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press, a number that is shockingly low for an offensive lineman and was the least among all offensive linemen in Indianapolis.

And things only got worse.

His 5.85-second 40-yard dash? Worst in Indianapolis. His 19.5-inch vertical leap? Not only was it the worst in Indy, he was the only prospect below 20 inches. His 82-inch broad jump was easily the worst among the prospects in attendance, and his 5.38 seconds on the 20-yard shuttle time was tied for worst.

"I didn't stick to my breathing routine," Brown said at the combine when asked about his low combine numbers, per B/R's Doug Farrar. "That's the lowest I have ever done, and I'll redo it at my pro day. Keeping it real, it will be held against me. All my numbers will be held against me. As an offensive tackle, my numbers are going to be compared to other offensive tackles. That's just the reality of it."

To his credit, Brown looked better at his Wednesday pro day, where he benched 225 18 times, ran a 5.63 40-yard dash, posted an 89-inch broad jump and 25.5-inch vertical leap.

Another factor that should be considered when evaluating Brown is how effective he was on the field at Oklahoma. His quarterback at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield, offered a passionate defense of Brown at the combine, per Farrar:

"Orlando's a great football player. He's a guy that... in the locker room, he's somebody you want to have. On the field, mentally, he wants it more than everybody else. He's passionate about the game; his mentality, he's fearless. He's got that lineman mentality you want. He's nasty when it comes to the game of football. He wants to bury that guy in front of him, and he wants to be better than them on all fronts. And so, you look at the stats and the numbers, you watch him run... when are you going to watch Orlando Brown run 40 yards down the field? Never.

"So, you can watch last year's tape and see that he had zero sacks [allowed]. I'd say that's pretty important for a left tackle."

As for Brown, well, he's planning to ignore the noise and stay on the grind.