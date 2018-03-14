Roger Federer Beats Jeremy Chardy in Straight Sets at Indian Wells

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It wasn't easy, but the beat goes on for the No. 1 player in the world.

Roger Federer defeated Jeremy Chardy in the fourth round of the 2018 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, 7-5, 6-4, to remain unbeaten in 2018.

It was a battle throughout, with Chardy pushing Federer to the limit in the first set. However, Federer showed why he holds the top spot in the rankings. He won the point on 89 percent (24-of-27) of his serves in the first set:

Tough to beat anybody who is on top of their game like that, let alone the best player in the world.

Ultimately, it was a hard-fought victory for the 36-year-old in the opening set:

Chardy responded by winning two of the first three games in the second set. The 31-year-old French player even dazzled later on with a tweener in an incredible effort on a losing point in the sixth game:

There's not much else he could have done to win that point. It pretty much summed up this match—a great effort by Chardy, but just too much Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champ dominated on serves throughout the match, winning a point on 90 percent. Winning 40 percent of return points and a 4-0 edge in double-faults also played a key role in the victory.

Of course, there were some notable fans in attendance to watch Federer:

Federer improved to 15-0 in 2018 with the victory over Chardy. Next up?

All stats courtesy of the tournament's official website.