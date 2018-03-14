Roger Federer Beats Jeremy Chardy in Straight Sets at Indian Wells

Roger Federer Beats Jeremy Chardy in Straight Sets at Indian WellsMarch 15, 2018
It wasn't easy, but the beat goes on for the No. 1 player in the world.
Roger Federer defeated Jeremy Chardy in the fourth round of the 2018 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, 7-5, 6-4, to remain unbeaten in 2018.
It was a battle throughout, with Chardy pushing Federer to the limit in the first set. However, Federer showed why he holds the top spot in the rankings. He won the point on 89 percent (24-of-27) of his serves in the first set:
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Did we mention Federer lost just three points on serve in the opening set? Seriously, THREE. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/w7ubXcMswT
Tough to beat anybody who is on top of their game like that, let alone the best player in the world.
Ultimately, it was a hard-fought victory for the 36-year-old in the opening set:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Not an easy day at the office for @rogerfederer, but comes out on top after the first set 7-5 over Chardy. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/0p0z7Mvyz5
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Federer first to strike. The top seed gets a break late in the 1st set, and consolidates for 7-5. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/wlfKQ4CYA4
Chardy responded by winning two of the first three games in the second set. The 31-year-old French player even dazzled later on with a tweener in an incredible effort on a losing point in the sixth game:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Point of the day! Thanks for the entertainment @rogerfederer & @jimchardy. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/pYF1SI1SL8
There's not much else he could have done to win that point. It pretty much summed up this match—a great effort by Chardy, but just too much Federer.
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
Following Federer The Swiss Maestro notches his 6️⃣0️⃣th match win in Indian Wells, moving past Chardy 7-5 6-4. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/bQl5WpFzm4
The 20-time Grand Slam champ dominated on serves throughout the match, winning a point on 90 percent. Winning 40 percent of return points and a 4-0 edge in double-faults also played a key role in the victory.
Of course, there were some notable fans in attendance to watch Federer:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Special guest Will Ferrell in a glass case of emotion... er, we mean VIP seating. #BNPPO18 https://t.co/tQC67ELNGt
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Rocket approves. @rodlaver in attendance to see @rogerfederer fire this brilliant passing shot! #BNPPO18 https://t.co/zuWnwcJAfz
Federer improved to 15-0 in 2018 with the victory over Chardy. Next up?
BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN
It'll be an #AusOpen semifinal rematch when Hyeon Chung and Roger Federer meet in the #BNPPO18 quarterfinals. Predictions? #BNPPO18 https://t.co/khFcMzFGib
All stats courtesy of the tournament's official website.
Federer and Chardy's Brilliant Point