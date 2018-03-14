Report: AJ McCarron Signing Won't Deter Bills from Trading Up for QB in Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Even after signing a veteran passer in free agency, don't be surprised if the Buffalo Bills take a quarterback in next month's draft.

Buffalo announced on Wednesday that it had reached a two-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengal AJ McCarron:

Following the signing, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the team is still expected to be aggressive in trying to move up to draft a quarterback. The Bills also announced another trade on Wednesday that saw them move up to the 12th overall pick in a trade with the Bengals.

Buffalo also landed a third-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Tyrod Taylor.

McCarron spent four years as Andy Dalton's backup in Cincinnati after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. While he didn't get to see the field often, he was asked to fill in when Dalton suffered a season-ending injury in 2015. McCarron went 2-1 to close out the regular season that year while completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

If not for a Jeremy Hill fumble, McCarron likely would have delivered the Bengals their first playoff victory since 1990.

That starting stint put McCarron on radars of teams around the league. In free agency, Buffalo turned out to be his landing spot. A two-year deal allows the Alabama product a chance to prove himself, but it also gives the Bills a chance to use him as a bridge to the next wave.

This year's draft class features a group of intriguing quarterback prospects: Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

Trades have given Buffalo some assets to work with. The Bills could sit back at 12 and hope one of those passers drops to them—or they could be aggressive and try to get the one they want.