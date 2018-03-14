WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 14

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of Sanity took to the squared circle for the latest match in the Dusty Rhodes Classic to kick off Wednesday's show. Their opponents? The team of Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, last seen in turmoil as they blamed each other for a recent defeat.

Moss and Sabbatelli isolated Wolfe, working him over in the corner and appearing poised to earn a big upset victory.

Young made the hot tag, fighting off both of his opponents and delivering the top rope elbow drop to Sabbatelli that should have earned him the victory. Instead, Moss pulled him out of the ring and wound up paying for it when Nikki Cross wiped him out at ringside.

Back inside, Wolfe scored the win for his team over the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Result

Sanity defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Grade

C+

Analysis

There were no obvious signs of dissension between Sabbatelli and Moss this week, but even at their best, they were unable to fend off interference from Cross and score the win.

Sanity is a dark horse in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, but their lack of direction over the last month is troubling. Without any focus from NXT management, they have appeared sporadically, feuding with The Undisputed Era while Killian Dain steals the spotlight in main events against Aleister Black.