Johnny Manziel Reportedly Marries Fiancee Bre Tiesi in Private Wedding Ceremony

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel leaves the stadium after an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel is reportedly off the market after marrying his fiancee Bre Tiesi.

Per TMZ Sports, Manziel and Tiesi married in a private ceremony at a California courthouse. 

It's not specified what day Manziel and Tiesi tied the knot, though TMZ did note the couple "hasn't ruled out a wedding celebration later this year."

Manziel and Tiesi got engaged in March 2017 after they began dating late in 2016. 

In addition to getting married, Manziel has been working toward a return to the NFL. The 25-year-old announced last month he will play in the Spring League, a developmental football league for players looking to start or continue a professional career. 

Manziel played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. He threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games before being released in March 2016. 

