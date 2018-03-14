Johnny Manziel Reportedly Marries Fiancee Bre Tiesi in Private Wedding Ceremony

Johnny Manziel Reportedly Marries Fiancee Bre Tiesi in Private Wedding CeremonyMarch 14, 2018
Johnny Manziel is reportedly off the market after marrying his fiancee Bre Tiesi.
Per TMZ Sports, Manziel and Tiesi married in a private ceremony at a California courthouse.
It's not specified what day Manziel and Tiesi tied the knot, though TMZ did note the couple "hasn't ruled out a wedding celebration later this year."
Manziel and Tiesi got engaged in March 2017 after they began dating late in 2016.
In addition to getting married, Manziel has been working toward a return to the NFL. The 25-year-old announced last month he will play in the Spring League, a developmental football league for players looking to start or continue a professional career.
Manziel played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. He threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games before being released in March 2016.
