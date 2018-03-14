Johnny Manziel Reportedly Marries Fiancee Bre Tiesi in Private Wedding Ceremony

David Richard/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel is reportedly off the market after marrying his fiancee Bre Tiesi.

Per TMZ Sports, Manziel and Tiesi married in a private ceremony at a California courthouse.

It's not specified what day Manziel and Tiesi tied the knot, though TMZ did note the couple "hasn't ruled out a wedding celebration later this year."

Manziel and Tiesi got engaged in March 2017 after they began dating late in 2016.

In addition to getting married, Manziel has been working toward a return to the NFL. The 25-year-old announced last month he will play in the Spring League, a developmental football league for players looking to start or continue a professional career.

Manziel played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. He threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games before being released in March 2016.