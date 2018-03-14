Terrelle Pryor Rumors: 49ers, Rams, Browns Interested in Signing WR

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

One year after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, Terrelle Pryor is generating interest as he hits the open market once again.

The Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are all among the teams interested in signing the 6'4", 228-pound wideout, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Pryor spent the first three years of his NFL career as a quarterback with the Oakland Raiders before turning into a dynamic receiver for the Browns.

Pryor's bet on himself did not go as planned. An ankle injury limited him to just nine games in 2017, and he caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown when he was on the field.

The converted quarterback has had just one full season as a wideout, grabbing 1,007 yards and four scores with the Browns in 2016. Other than that breakout performance, he has just 304 receiving yards in his six years in the league. The best may still be yet to come from the 28-year-old.

It's no secret that both Pryor and the Browns are interested in a reunion. The Ohio State product made it known in the past he wanted to stay in Cleveland, and the team reportedly even attempted to trade for him last year. Pryor also drew some eyeballs earlier this offseason with a comment on a post by Browns running back Duke Johnson:

Pairing Pryor with Josh Gordon on the outside and having Jarvis Landry in the slot would make Tyrod Taylor's job much easier.

As for the Rams, they will be looking to replace Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. San Francisco, on the other, hand is in desperate need of a playmaking receiver for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw to.

Pryor will have options to choose from as he prepares to bounce back from injury and get back on the field.