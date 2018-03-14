Mark Hughes Appointed Southampton Manager for Rest of EPL Season

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Southampton have confirmed the hiring of Mark Hughes as manager on Wednesday, with the 54-year-old replacing the outgoing Mauricio Pellegrino, who was fired on Monday:

Hughes' remit will be to ensure Premier League survival for the Saints. It will be no easy task since the club sits one place and a single point above the drop zone after a run of just one win in 17 league matches before Pellegrino's fate was sealed.

Such is the task facing Hughes, his deal is a short-term one, with Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph detailing the compensation the Welshman will be due if he keeps the Saints up:

Hughes' will have to put his bid for survival on hold initially, as his first game in charge will be Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final clash away to Wigan Athletic. This will be followed by a meeting with relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, March 31.

A cup run is always welcome, but league points are precious. Hughes has the players to earn a few, with centre-back Jack Stephens, midfielders Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse and creative forward Dusan Tadic among his best options.

Southampton's new manager also has a point to prove after being sacked by fellow strugglers Stoke City back in January. Hughes' stint in charge saw the Potters engage in heavy spending on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri in a bid to improve their style of play.

However, defensive frailties consistently undermined the Hughes makeover and left the former Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City boss the brunt of fierce criticism.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Now Hughes has a chance to redeem himself after things with Southampton moved quickly on Wednesday. BBC Sport's Simon Stone reported earlier how talks over a deal were taking place.

The deal has been wrapped and Hughes will restore his reputation significantly if he saves the Saints, previously a well-run club with a conveyor belt of talent the last few years, from the drop.