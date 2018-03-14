Mitch Unrein Reportedly Signs 3-Year, $10.5 Million Contract with Buccaneers

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly bolstering their defensive line with the addition of defensive end Mitch Unrein.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday the two sides agreed to terms on a deal, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted the contract is for three years and $10.5 million with $4 million of it guaranteed.

Unrein spent the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos and played two games in 2015 with the then-San Diego Chargers before they released him.

That's when Chicago brought him aboard, and he turned the corner production-wise in the Windy City. All 4.5 of his career sacks came on the Bears, and he posted a career-best 32 tackles last year. The 26 tackles he had in 2016 stood as his career-best mark before last season's effort.

Rapoport called Unrein an "underrated, versatile player," and he figures to add a veteran presence who can rotate in Tampa Bay's line despite being 31 years old in the 2018 season.

The Buccaneers are in need of better production along the defensive front considering they were dead last in the league with 22 sacks in 2017.