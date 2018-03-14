Tom Savage, Saints Agree to Contract After 4 Seasons with Texans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding quarterback depth behind Drew Brees for the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com cited Tom Savage's agents, Neil S. Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod, and noted the signal-caller will sign with New Orleans.

Savage played eight games for the Texans in 2017 and finished with 1,412 passing yards, five touchdown throws and six interceptions.

Savage entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2014, but the 2017 campaign was the first time he played more than three games in a single season. He missed the 2015 season with a shoulder injury, and his five career touchdown passes and seven interceptions don't inspire much confidence.

He was benched in 2017 after a season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when he threw for a mere 62 yards. However, he played six games in November and December after Deshaun Watson tore his ACL but saw his season cut short on Dec. 10 when he suffered a concussion against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fortunately for the Saints, the plan is not to rely heavily on Savage with Brees established as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation and a franchise icon.

However, they needed a backup after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Chase Daniel is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears.