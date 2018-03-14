Yankees Rumors: Former Rays SP Alex Cobb Interests New York

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' eventful offseason may not be done just yet.

With starting pitching still an area of interest, free agent Alex Cobb remains on the Yankees' radar as Opening Day approaches, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday.

The 30-year-old right-hander has spent his entire career in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 draft.

New York, of course, made a splash by acquiring 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins and recently filled a hole at second base by signing veteran Neil Walker. Although Masahiro Tanaka opted into the final three years of his contract and CC Sabathia re-signed earlier this winter, the team has still kept an eye out for rotation help.

Cobb went 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 128 strikeouts and 22 home runs allowed in 179.1 innings in 2017. Having spent his entire career with the Rays, he has proven he can pitch in the American League East—and at Yankee Stadium. He has a 3.12 ERA and a 0.865 WHIP in five career starts in the Bronx.

A rotation that includes Tanaka, Sabathia, Luis Severino and Sonny Gray has serious potential, adding quality depth like Cobb would only make the Bronx Bombers an even bigger threat to dethrone the Houston Astros.

The Yankees have been trying to stay under the luxury-tax threshold this offseason so they have money to spend next winter in what could be the biggest free-agent frenzy in baseball history. Signing Cobb would cost New York a draft pick, as he turned down Tampa Bay's qualifying offer, but if the price is right, the Yankees may jump at the opportunity to bolster their rotation.