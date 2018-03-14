Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Cowboys, Seahawks Interested in Free-Agent DT

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

One day after being released by the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is generating interest from two NFC teams with playoff aspirations in 2018.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys are interested in adding Suh to their defenses.

The Seahawks are in the market for help on the defensive line after trading Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Sheldon Richardson is also a free agent, though NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the Seahawks would like to bring him back.

Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving missed eight games last season, including the last four due to a concussion suffered in a Nov. 30 game against Washington.

Per Pro Football Focus, Suh finished second among all interior defensive linemen with a 92.4 grade against the run in 2017.

Suh played with the Dolphins for the past three seasons, recording 15.5 sacks and 13 passes defensed in 48 games.