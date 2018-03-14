Lionel Messi Scores 100th Career Champions League Goal in 3-0 win vs. Chelsea

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lionel Messi became the second player to score 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League when he netted a brace as Barcelona beat Chelsea 3-0 in the last-16 second leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Messi twice sent the ball through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to match the scoring feat his great rival, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, achieved last season:

The decisive goal came on 63 minutes when Messi capped a swift counter by nutmegging Courtois from the inside left of the box. Messi had already struck from the right after three minutes to put the Blaugrana firmly in control of the tie they would win 4-1 on aggregate to book a place in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Having scored his first goal against Chelsea at the eighth attempt to earn a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge back in February, Messi well and truly put the Blues to the sword on a historic night on home soil.

While Ronaldo reached the 100-goal mark a month sooner, Messi managed it in less games and with a slightly better rate of scoring, per Squawka Football:

Messi's latest achievement will reignite the ongoing debate about who is better, but as the same source put it, both Ronaldo and Barca's talismanic No. 10 command respect for their awesome records:

Respect wasn't in short supply for Messi on his landmark night. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand praised the 30-year-old while working as a pundit for BT Sport:

Messi is worthy of the plaudits after bossing a tournament he first scored in against Panathinaikos back in 2005.

The prolific Argentinian has won the trophy four times, and his current form says you'd be unwise to rule out Barca ending this season with a sixth triumph in Europe's premier club competition.