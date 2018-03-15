Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Wednesday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Crystal Chatham/Associated Press

Wednesday's action at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open featured a total of 10 singles matches, including the women's quarterfinal with top seed Simona Halep looking to keep her momentum going.

Roger Federer, the No. 1 seed on the men's side, has opened the year with 14 consecutive match wins. He won each of his first two matches at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in straight sets.

The men's bracket also features three matchups between ranked opponents, led by No. 7 Kevin Anderson going against No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta.

Here are the results from Wednesday's matches, along with an updated tournament schedule heading into the final weekend of action at Indian Wells.

BNP Paribas Open Wednesday Results

Men's Fourth Round

No. 1 Roger Federer def. Jeremy Chardy, 7-5, 6-4

No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro def. Leonardo Mayer, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

No. 7 Kevin Anderson def. No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 18 Sam Querrey def. No. 28 Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 6-4

No. 23 Hyeon Chung def. No. 30 Pablo Cuevas, 6-1, 6-3

No. 31 Philipp Kohlschreiber def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

No. 32 Milos Raonic def. Marcos Baghdatis, Walkover

Borna Coric def. Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4

Women's Quarterfinals

No. 1 Simona Halep def. Petra Martic, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3

Naomi Osaka def. No. 5 Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 6-3

Thursday Schedule

No. 10 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 20 Daria Kasatkina

No. 7 Kevin Anderson vs. Borna Coric

No. 8 Venus Williams vs. No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro

No. 1 Roger Federer vs. No. 23 Hyeon Chung

Notable Results

Simona Halep def. Petra Martic: 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3

Halep survived losing the second set in a tiebreaker to keep her championship hopes alive.

Petra Martic even took a 3-1 lead in the third set before Halep rebounded to win the final five games and take the match.

Since losing to Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final, Halep has found her groove. The world's top-ranked player is now 18-1 overall, with her only hiccup being a foot injury that forced her to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open semifinals against Garbine Muguruza.

This is Halep's first tournament since that injury, and she's shown no signs of slowing down through four matches.

Roger Federer def. Jeremy Chardy: 7-5, 6-4

Federer continued his winning ways with a straight-set victory over Jeremy Chardy, though there was drama in the first set before he finally came out on top 7-5.

Chardy kept fighting against Federer in the second set, even taking a 3-2 lead before this tremendous rally tied things up:

Federer was a perfect 25-of-25 on first-serve points won and also took advantage of Chardy's mistakes in the win. The Frenchman committed four double faults in the loss, negating his four aces.

The win gives Federer a quarterfinal match with Hyeon Chung. Their last meeting was in the Australian Open semifinal, which Federer was leading 6-1, 5-2 before Chung was forced to retire because of a blister problem.

Kevin Anderson def. Pablo Carreno Busta: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

Anderson ran his career record to a perfect 4-0 in head-to-head matchups against Carreno Busta with a thrilling three-set triumph in their fourth-round matchup.

The size and power of Anderson's serve, in particular, proved to be a problem for Carreno Busta. The South African star had a 16-2 edge in aces.

That was the only statistical category in which either player had a sizable advantage. Carreno Busta has been on the brink before at Indian Wells prior to Wednesday's defeat. He was able to fight off a match point against Horacio Zeballos in the second round, but his luck ran out against Anderson.

Anderson has been on fire for the last month. He won the New York Open and reached the final at the Mexicano Telcel. That momentum has stuck with him through three matches at Indian Wells, helping him reach the quarterfinals.