NHL Playoff Standings 2018: Latest Odds on Wild-Card Races

The four combined wild-card spots in the NHL's Eastern and Western Conferences are up for grabs, and the final playoff positions may not be clinched until the final games of the regular season are played in April.

The Atlantic Division is fairly clear-cut as the Tampa Bay Lightning are in first place, followed by the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins are four points behind the Lightning, but they have two games in hand Tampa Bay. The rivals also have three games to play against each other before the regular season's conclusion.

The Washington Capitals and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Barring disasters, both of those teams should make the playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers are in third place in the division, and they are attempting to hold off the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils.

The Blue Jackets and Devils are in the wild-card positions in the East, but the Florida Panthers have been mounting a charge, and at four points behind Columbus with three games in hand, they are in the race. The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers are still alive for the playoffs, but both of those teams have a lot of ground to make up.

The Nashville Predators have taken charge in the Central Division, and they have an eight-point lead over the second-place Winnipeg Jets. Those teams are quite secure as far as their playoff aspirations are concerned.

The Minnesota Wild are trying to hold on to third place and that automatic qualifying bid, but the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are just two and three points behind them, respectively.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights are in first place in the Pacific Division, and they will win that division if they do not collapse during the final weeks of the regular season.

The San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames are in a tight battle for second and third place in the Pacific Division, and the two teams that don't earn the automatic qualifying bids will most likely stay in the race for a wild-card spot in the West.

Stanley Cup Odds for Teams in the Wild-Card Hunt

Anaheim Ducks +2,500

Calgary Flames +6,000

Carolina Hurricanes +9,000

Colorado Avalanche +4,000

Columbus Blue Jackets +4,000

Dallas Stars +2,500

Florida Panthers +3,000

Los Angeles Kings +2,200

Minnesota Wild +2,500

New Jersey Devils +4,000

New York Rangers +30,000

Philadelphia Flyers +2,500

San Jose Sharks +2,800

St. Louis Blue +4,000

