Julius Thomas Released by Miami Dolphins After 1 Season with Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Julius Thomas #89 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 17, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Miami 24-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are releasing tight end Julius Thomas, just one year after trading for the two-time Pro Bowler. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news on Wednesday as the new league year began. The move comes on the same day the team reportedly parted ways with star Ndamukong Suh.

Thomas was scheduled to make $6.5 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

It was another quiet year for the 6'5", 262-pound tight end in 2017. He had just 388 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions in his first year in South Beach. 

Since signing a five-year, $46 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2015, Thomas has not been the same player he was when he was with the Denver Broncos. He combined for 1,277 yards and 24 touchdowns while catching passes from Peyton Manning in 2013 and 2014. In three seasons since, he has just 1,124 yards and 12 scores.

Injuries have hampered Thomas' career. The veteran has never played in more than 14 games in a season, including last year when he landed on injured reserve for the final two games of the season due to a foot injury.

A disappointing 6-10 season has Miami undergoing a roster overhaul this offseason. Gone are Suh and three-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry. Now, Thomas joins the list of high-profile Dolphins jettisoned.

