Denico Autry, Colts Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth Nearly $18M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Denico Autry #96 of the Oakland Raiders warming up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raiders defeated the Titans 17-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Denico Autry reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a three-year, $17.8 million contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported details of the free-agent signing. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted the deal includes $6.5 million in guaranteed money.

Autry signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2014. He steadily developed into a reliable piece of the team's defensive line rotation over the past four seasons.

The 27-year-old North Carolina native registered 100 combined tackles, 12 passes defended and 10.5 sacks across 56 appearances for the Raiders. His 36 tackles and five sacks last season were both career highs.

Autry, who will likely play defensive tackle in the Colts' 4-3 formation, graded as the league's No. 56 interior defender in 2017, per Pro Football Focus.

In December, former Raiders teammate Justin Ellis praised the unheralded lineman's raw strength and scheme flexibility after working with him all season, according to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I always demonstrate the O-lineman for him during the week," Ellis said. "I can feel how strong he is and he's not even, like, against me. We know Denico's a good pass-rusher, inside and outside. I just thought he did the things that we know he can do."

Autry should slide into a starting role for Indianapolis as part of a rotation with Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods at tackle. He could also see some snaps on the edge on rushing downs.

