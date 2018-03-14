Report: Rex Burkhead Re-Signs with Patriots on Multi-Year Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to a multi-year contract with free-agent running back Rex Burkhead.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported the news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added more details, saying it was a three-year deal that is "heavy on guaranteed money."

Burkhead, who turns 28 in July, finished with 518 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2017, his first year with the Patriots. He was used both as a pass catcher and goal-line back but was limited to 10 games because of injury.

The 2013 sixth-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, the first two of which were marred by injuries before he became an effective change-of-pace back before leaving for the Patriots last offseason. New England consistently used Burkhead near the goal-line while Dion Lewis handled the work between the 20s.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has complimented his ability to contribute to special teams as well.

"Really is a four-down player. He can play on first, second, third and fourth down at a good level. And those players are hard to find in the National Football League. He's a very reliable, dependable player," Belichick told reporters before the Super Bowl.

Burkhead did not contribute much to the Patriots' postseason run as he returned to the lineup but did have a 46-yard catch in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Odds are he will return to the role he played before going down last season, spelling Lewis in certain stretches and getting goal-line work.