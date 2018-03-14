Stephen Curry Says Warriors 'Prioritizing Health' over Pursuing No. 1 Seed

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors remain in the hunt for the top overall seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but the team won't emphasize it at all costs.

"It'll be harder, but it's not out of the question. ... We're prioritizing health over rushing guys back to chase try to chase the one seed," superstar point guard Stephen Curry noted, per Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group.

         

