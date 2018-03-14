JJ Watt Recruits Recently Released Tyrann Mathieu to Texans on Twitter

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the team's website, and Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt wasted little time recruiting his services:

Mathieu's time in Arizona ended after the sides were unable to agree to financial terms.

Per Urban: "[Mathieu]—who had been due a $5 million roster bonus and another $13 million in guarantees on 2018 and 2019 salaries if he remained on the team—was released after he and the team couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract. Mathieu said last week the Cards had asked him to take a pay cut."

It's unclear if the Texans would be willing to pay top dollar for the 25-year-old Mathieu. He would upgrade a pass defense that finished 24th in yards allowed per game (237.4) last season and would add another star to a defense that already includes Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.