2018 NFL Free Agency: 1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

0 of 32

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The free-agency dominoes started falling in the NFL on Wednesday, reshaping the league hierarchy with every move.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the new league year, when all 32 teams could go official with trades, free-agent signings, cutting pesky salaries before guarantees kick in and more.

Ripple effects from the early moves are clear. There are teams yet to fill major holes, others with salary right at the brim and possible deals still awaiting conclusion.

Based on what's happened so far, we'll look for one move each front office still needs to make this offseason.