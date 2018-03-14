Shaquille O'Neal Comments on Gun Control, Advocates for More Police in Schools

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal offered his thoughts Wednesday on what can be done to prevent school shootings in the United States.

Appearing on WABC Radio (h/t AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today), Shaq called for more police officers to be placed in and around schools rather than additional gun regulation:

"Two things that have never mixed are children and guns. ... Something has to be done. You hear a lot of people talking about getting these guns off the streets. Only problem with that is there's 15 million of them out there already on the streets. Another problem is, if you ban them, then you're going to create an underground market, and the gun collectors are going to become more valuable.

"I think the quick fix now, the government should give law enforcement more money. Give more money, recruit more people, and the guys that are not ready to go in the streets, you put them in front of the schools. You put them in front of the schools, you put them behind the schools, you put them inside the schools."

O'Neal's comments came one month after a deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, claimed 17 lives.

O'Neal has a law enforcement background and plans to run for sheriff of Henry County, Georgia, in 2020.

Per George Richards of the Miami Herald, Shaq has been sworn in as a reserve officer in Florida, Arizona, Georgia and California over the past several years.

In addition to his thoughts on solutions, O'Neal has offered support for the March For Our Lives marches organized by Stoneman Douglas students on March 24 in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country and the world. The group also encouraged students across the country to walk out of their schools for 17 minutes on Wednesday in honor of those killed in Parkland last month.