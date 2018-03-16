Premier League Week 31 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

There will only be eight teams in action for Week 31 of the 2017-18 Premier League as a number of top-flight clubs are otherwise occupied in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The headliner of the four fixtures is arguably Liverpool's home clash against Watford, with Jurgen Klopp's Reds eager to get back on track after losing to Manchester United last time out.

Everton will be looking to end their six-match losing run away from home when they visit relegation-battling Stoke City, while Crystal Palace face a crucial clash with Huddersfield Town in their attempts to avoid the drop.

Saturday's fourth encounter sees rock-bottom West Bromwich Albion visit Bournemouth.

This is what the Premier League standings look like ahead of the weekend action:

Here is the schedule (all four matches take place on Saturday), along with viewing details and predicted results:

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-0), live on NBC Sports Gold (U.S.).

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace (1-1), live on NBCSN (U.S.).

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton (0-0), live on NBC Sports Gold (U.S.).

5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Watford (3-1), live on BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.).

Live-streaming is available via BT Sport and NBC Sports.

Liverpool have not lost a home league game since a defeat to Palace in April 2017.

Watford, meanwhile, have a shocking recent away record, with their last win on the road coming at Newcastle United in November—they have since earned just one point from eight matches.

Liverpool's stunning attack was impressively neutralised by United last week, with Ashley Young performing a particularly impressive job on the previously unstoppable Mohamed Salah, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

However, Watford do not boast the defensive quality of the Red Devils. They have conceded 50 league goals this term from 30 matches—26 from 15 on the road—and with Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino back on their home ground, they are likely to find the net again after last week's blip.

Bournemouth could effectively ensure themselves another season of Premier League football by picking up three points on Saturday, and they could hardly have asked for a more out-of-form opposition to host at the Vitality Stadium.

West Brom have won just one of their last 28 matches in the top flight and are now seven points adrift at the bottom of the table. Their relegation is effectively sealed, but a defeat to Bournemouth could be the final knockout blow.

Everton, meanwhile, come up against a 19th-placed Stoke side that has drawn four and lost twice in their last six league games.

Sam Allardyce's Toffees have recently been so woeful on the road that the Potters can be confident of taking something from Saturday's clash, but they will need to be clinical with their chances if it is to be more than a solitary point.