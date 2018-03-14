Jeremy Maclin Reportedly Released by Ravens, Will Enter Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin gestures after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Baltimore. Maclin's first season in Baltimore has been a strange one. He's got only 19 catches and missed two games with a shoulder injury, yet leads all Ravens wide receivers in receptions and touchdowns. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.         

Maclin appeared to respond to the news on Twitter:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

