Jeremy Maclin Reportedly Released by Ravens, Will Enter Free Agency

Jeremy Maclin Reportedly Released by Ravens, Will Enter Free AgencyMarch 14, 2018
Gail Burton/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Maclin appeared to respond to the news on Twitter:
