Baker Mayfield Skips Athletic Testing, Does on-Field Work at Oklahoma Pro Day

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield passes during warmups before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was a limited participant in the Sooners' pro day workout Wednesday at the Everest Indoor Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner didn't take part in any of the athletic testing. He decided to bank on his results from the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, including a 4.84-second run in the 40-yard dash and a 4.28-second effort in the 20-yard shuttle, which ranked third among the QBs.

Mayfield's involvement Wednesday was restricted to on-field positional drills. While he delivered some nice throws, including a couple of picture-perfect deep balls to showcase his arm strength, it's unlikely his success during a scripted practice without any defenders will have a major impact on his draft stock.

The NFL provided highlights with analysis from Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks:

                 

