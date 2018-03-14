Seahawks Rumors: DeMarco Murray to Visit Amid Lions Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent running back DeMarco Murray will reportedly visit with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported Murray would also visit with the Detroit Lions.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Jordy Lines Up Visits with Seahawks & Saints

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Report: Jordy Lines Up Visits with Seahawks & Saints

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    The NFL’s Next Great Explosive Offense Has Arrived

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The NFL’s Next Great Explosive Offense Has Arrived

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    If You Just Got a Sherm Jersey, Swap It Out 👉

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    If You Just Got a Sherm Jersey, Swap It Out 👉

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Report: 49ers Sign McKinnon to 4-Yr/$30M Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers Sign McKinnon to 4-Yr/$30M Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report