Seahawks Rumors: DeMarco Murray to Visit Amid Lions Interest

Free-agent running back DeMarco Murray will reportedly visit with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported Murray would also visit with the Detroit Lions.

