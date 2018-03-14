Surveillance Video of Danry Vasquez Assaulting Girlfriend in 2016 Revealed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball have released outfielder Danry Vasquez after video surfaced of him assaulting his girlfriend in a stadium stairwell in 2016, according to TMZ Sports.

Vasquez was playing for the Houston Astros' Double-A team, the Corpus Christi Hooks, at the time of the assault. He only received probation as a part of his plea deal after his arrest, and the case was officially dismissed Tuesday, per Priscilla Torres of KRISTV.com.

"At that point, probation checked with us, and he had done everything we asked him to do so I was forced to dismiss the case," Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez told Torres.

He added: "It was an assault that occurred, we had all the evidence to prove it we just allowed this individual to hopefully get the training and education so he wouldn't continue to assault people where he has relationships with."

In the graphic video, Vasquez is shown walking into the stairwell with his girlfriend before hitting her twice and pulling her hair. They then walk down the stairs before he hits her a third time. They then talk and he picks up her glasses, which had fallen off, and puts them on her before they continue walking and talking.

He then hits her a fourth time, with both her glasses and purse falling to the floor before he yanks the woman to her feet and picks up each item before returning them to her.

"Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old," the team said in a statement, per TMZ.

"There is no choice but to sever the relationship," manager Ross Peeples added. "Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."