FA Cup 2018: Quarter-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will try to use the quarter-final of the 2018 FA Cup to bounce back from Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, knowing the cup is their only realistic chance to win a trophy this season.

Before United are in action, in-form Swansea City will hope to exploit Harry Kane's absence when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday will see League One outfit Wigan Athletic, conquerors of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City in the last round, host a struggling Southampton side fresh off hiring Mark Hughes as manager, two days after sacking Mauricio Pellegrino.

Later, the tie of the sixth round sees a dangerous Leicester City outfit welcome last season's beaten finalists Chelsea to the King Power Stadium.

Here is the latest information from OddsShark, accurate at the time of writing, as well as the live-stream details and a prediction for each fixture:

Saturday, March 17

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Time: 12:15 p.m. GMT, 8:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer MatchPass

Odds: Swansea (7-1), Tottenham (4-9), Draw (13-4)

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer MatchPass

Odds: United (4-13), Brighton (10-1), Draw (17-4)

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, March 18

Wigan Athletic vs. Southampton

Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One, Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Soccer MatchPass

Odds: Wigan (11-10), Southampton (13-5), Draw (23-10)

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-0 Southampton

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One, Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Soccer MatchPass

Odds: Leicester (49-20), Chelsea (11-10), Draw (5-2)

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea

Here are the outright odds for the cup, per Oddschecker:

Manchester United (9-4)

Tottenham Hotspur (5-2)

Chelsea (4-1)

Leicester City (11-1)

Southampton (14-1)

Swansea City (35-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion (40-1)

Wigan Athletic (75-1)

Tottenham's case for winning a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup has been dented by news star striker Kane will be out until April.

The 24-year-old damaged his ankle ligaments during Sunday's 4-1 win at Bournemouth, and his club released a statement confirming how long the England international will be out.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Kane's goals will be a big miss, especially against a Swansea side that is surprisingly stout at the back. The Swans kept a clean sheet with 10 men against Huddersfield Town last weekend to underline their stingy streak.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Federico Fernandez have all been in terrific form since Carlos Carvalhal took over as manager. If Swansea can keep the door closed during the early exchanges, an upset will be on the cards.

Similarly, Southampton could be on the receiving end of another Wigan shock, despite Hughes taking charge for the first time. The 54-year-old has been hired until the end of the season, per a statement on the club's official website.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Hughes may well have one eye on Premier League survival, but losing focus even slightly could prove fatal against a club with a strong recent history of cup giant-killings.

It's surprising to see the odds favour Chelsea so clearly for their trip to Leicester. The Foxes have been playing some terrific football under manager Claude Puel.

His squad is also loaded in attacking areas, where familiar duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are receiving excellent support from Kelechi Iheanacho and Fousseni Diabate.

Chelsea's response—both physical and mental—to their taxing Champions League tie against Barcelona, with the Blues exiting the tournament 4-1 on aggregate, will prove decisive on Sunday.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

By then, United boss Jose Mourinho will hope his side has already booked a place in the last four. It will demand his players being sharper, quicker and more ambitious than they were against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday in a 2-1 home defeat.

Ambition can come from more progressive tactics, specifically a desire to get extra bodies forward and grant greater freedom to attacking players such as Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker was particularly critical of United's approach:

United have the talent in the final third to win with room to spare. Yet any sluggishness could be punished by a well-organised Brighton side with creativity and goals thanks to midfielder Pascal Gross and striker Glenn Murray.