Patriots Rumors: Trent Murphy Has New England Among Finalists in Free Agency

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly among the three finalists to land Washington Redskins outside linebacker Trent Murphy when he becomes a free agent Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported the update.

Murphy received a four-game suspension last April for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He ended up missing the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL and MCL.

The 27-year-old Stanford product had previously emerged as a reliable edge-rusher for the Redskins. He racked up 111 combined tackles, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles in 47 appearances across his first three seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft.

He registered a career-best nine sacks during the 2016 campaign.

Tampa Bay is a logical suitor after its defense finished last in the NFL with 22 sacks last season, three fewer than any other team. It represented a major drop-off for the Bucs, who ranked tied for ninth in that category in 2016 with 38 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Patriots ranked tied for seventh in sacks with 42 last season but could be looking for a new situational pass-rusher with James Harrison set to hit the open market Wednesday.