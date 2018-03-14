Browns Rumors: Saquon Barkley Still an Option After Carlos Hyde Signing

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still considering selecting running back Saquon Barkley in the NFL draft despite agreeing to a deal with Carlos Hyde on Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com, the Browns are keeping their options open, and a source said, "Nobody is ruled out," with regard to the draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Browns and Hyde agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal before the official opening of free agency at 4 p.m. ET.

The Browns own the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley is widely considered among the top prospects in the draft, and he was viewed as a potential option for the Browns at No. 1 before taking a quarterback at No. 4.

Although Cleveland now boasts a talented running back duo with Hyde and Duke Johnson, Barkley could still be on its radar.

Barkley is a potential franchise-changing running back, as he is coming off a monster season at Penn State that saw him rack up 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and two more touchdowns on kick returns.

He also put up some impressive numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cleveland has undergone some significant changes on offense this offseason by signing Hyde and trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Barkley would add another weapon to an offense that should be much improved in 2018.

If the Browns opt against selecting Barkley, some options include pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and guard Quenton Nelson in addition to whichever quarterback they decide to take.

In his most recent mock draft before the Hyde signing, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted that the Browns would take Barkley No. 1 overall before grabbing USC quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 4.