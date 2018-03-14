Unnamed Baylor Football Players Suspended After Sexual Assault Allegations

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Baylor University head football coach Matt Rhule confirmed Tuesday two members of the Bears program have been "separated" from the team amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

Rhule told KCEN-TV he couldn't discuss which players were involved or provide information about the allegations.



"I can't get into too many of the details on this specific incident," Rhule said. "I really don't know too many of the details on this specific incident, but I do know things have been handled the right way."

Outside the Lines' Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach obtained an incident report filed by two women, who told the Baylor Police Department they were sexually assaulted by four individuals, including the unnamed players, following the Bears' 38-24 loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 11.

Rhule said the university and the football program have implemented all of the recommendations made by the Law Firm of Pepper Hamilton following the school's sexual-assault scandal, which led to widespread leadership changes at Baylor in May 2016. Head football coach Art Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw were among those to exit.

"I feel like the university put those processes in place, and it's our job to carry them out," Rhule told KCEN-TV. "And, from what I've seen, the university has carried them out and everything has been done in a way that it should be done."

The current case is being handled by the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, which has yet to bring the investigation details to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges should be levied against the two football players and the other suspects, per Lavigne and Schlabach.

KCEN-TV noted it's unclear whether the players will be eligible to rejoin the program once the outcome of the investigation is announced.