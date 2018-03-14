Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Made 'Honest Offer' to Sammy Watkins Before Chiefs Deal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly made a push to sign Sammy Watkins before the free-agent wide receiver reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network (via Rotoworld's Josh Norris) reported Wednesday that the Cowboys made an "honest offer" to Watkins during the league's legal tampering period.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the wideout came to terms with the Chiefs on a three-year, $48 million deal, which can't become official until free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET.

Dallas is looking to upgrade the weapons around quarterback Dak Prescott, who endured a sophomore slump last season after being named the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The 24-year-old Mississippi State product saw his passer rating drop from 104.9 to 86.6 and his interception total rise from four to 13 during his second NFL season.

A lack of playmakers on the outside, especially with Dez Bryant failing to reach peak form, and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension played a role in those struggles.

Prescott's frustration showed in comments made to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News in December after throwing an interception intended for Bryant.

"I think I have to throw him a better ball. Just put it right there on his face mask and don't give him a chance to drop it, I guess," he said.

It's unclear whether Watkins could have been the answer for the Cowboys' passing attack, which ranked 26th in yards per game last season. He's never lived up to expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, in part because of lingering foot problems.

The 24-year-old Florida native appeared in 15 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 but made just 39 receptions for 593 yards. He did catch eight touchdowns, though.

Kansas City decided to make a major financial investment in him despite the question marks. So Dallas, which Spotrac notes has the second-lowest amount of cap space, will have to look elsewhere to upgrade the position either through free agency or the draft.