Ranking the NFL's Best Early Free-Agency Moves

Sammy Watkins (intends to sign a three-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed with the Kansas City Chiefs)

Watkins put up a stat line worthy of a No. 3 wide receiver during his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams but is now getting paid like a franchise-caliber No. 1 wideout. The 24-year-old has been consistently injured or a relative non-factor—even complaining about not getting enough targets—and hasn't done enough on the football field enough to justify this huge contract. He's now on his third team in as many years. This signing could come back to bite the Chiefs, but they are clearly willing to take that risk and gamble on the improvement and staying power of this young talent who still has some upside.

Jimmy Graham (intends to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Green Bay Packers)

The Packers finally brought in a big, skilled tight end to help Aaron Rodgers out in the red zone. Graham had a resurgent 2017 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 10 touchdowns, but was vastly underutilized on that team. The eight-year veteran only caught 170 passes for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three years in the Pacific Northwest, well below his sterling numbers when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

With Jordy Nelson out of the picture in Green Bay, Graham could become one of Rodgers' top targets. The downside here is obvious, however, as Graham will turn 32 years old in November and will surely soon be on the decline. He may not play out his frontloaded contract.

Weston Richburg (signed a five-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers)

The New York Giants lost a solid offensive lineman when Richburg agreed to join the Niners for the next half-decade. The center played in only four games last year due to a concussion but didn't miss much during a lost Big Blue season. The G-Men found a suitable and cheaper replacement in Brett Jones, opening the door for Richburg's departure. The 26-year-old should be a contributor along the San Francisco offensive line for the foreseeable future, even if it isn't at the center position due to the presence of Daniel Kilgore. Once the financial details come out, this signing can be judged more clearly.

Trumaine Johnson (intends to sign a deal worth $15 million annually with the New York Jets)

Gang Green has a top-tier cornerback again after coming to terms with Johnson for an undisclosed number of years. This talent doesn't come cheap, reportedly costing the franchise a whopping $15 million per season. It wouldn't be shocking to find this is a long-term deal, as Johnson has been stuck with a franchise tag for the past two seasons by the Rams. The 28-year-old started 62 games during his six-year career with the Rams, who drafted the 6'2" corner with a third-round pick in 2012.

The Jets improved their secondary with this signing in the short term, but the deal may come back to haunt them if it has too many years tacked on.