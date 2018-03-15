Ranking the NFL's Best Early Free-Agency Moves

Ranking the NFL's Best Early Free-Agency MovesMarch 15, 2018
NFL free agency got off to a wild start in the legal tampering period. There was a flurry of deals out of the gate, ranging from fantastic bargains to head-scratching overvaluations and everything in between. Players earned record amounts of money, and quarterback Kirk Cousins potentially changed the state of free agency forever with his fully guaranteed deal.
Keep reading to see where the Minnesota Vikings' deal with Cousins ranks among the best early free-agency moves of the 2018 NFL offseason.
Honorable Mentions
Sammy Watkins (intends to sign a three-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed with the Kansas City Chiefs)
Watkins put up a stat line worthy of a No. 3 wide receiver during his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams but is now getting paid like a franchise-caliber No. 1 wideout. The 24-year-old has been consistently injured or a relative non-factor—even complaining about not getting enough targets—and hasn't done enough on the football field enough to justify this huge contract. He's now on his third team in as many years. This signing could come back to bite the Chiefs, but they are clearly willing to take that risk and gamble on the improvement and staying power of this young talent who still has some upside.
Jimmy Graham (intends to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Green Bay Packers)
The Packers finally brought in a big, skilled tight end to help Aaron Rodgers out in the red zone. Graham had a resurgent 2017 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 10 touchdowns, but was vastly underutilized on that team. The eight-year veteran only caught 170 passes for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three years in the Pacific Northwest, well below his sterling numbers when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.
With Jordy Nelson out of the picture in Green Bay, Graham could become one of Rodgers' top targets. The downside here is obvious, however, as Graham will turn 32 years old in November and will surely soon be on the decline. He may not play out his frontloaded contract.
Weston Richburg (signed a five-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers)
The New York Giants lost a solid offensive lineman when Richburg agreed to join the Niners for the next half-decade. The center played in only four games last year due to a concussion but didn't miss much during a lost Big Blue season. The G-Men found a suitable and cheaper replacement in Brett Jones, opening the door for Richburg's departure. The 26-year-old should be a contributor along the San Francisco offensive line for the foreseeable future, even if it isn't at the center position due to the presence of Daniel Kilgore. Once the financial details come out, this signing can be judged more clearly.
Trumaine Johnson (intends to sign a deal worth $15 million annually with the New York Jets)
Gang Green has a top-tier cornerback again after coming to terms with Johnson for an undisclosed number of years. This talent doesn't come cheap, reportedly costing the franchise a whopping $15 million per season. It wouldn't be shocking to find this is a long-term deal, as Johnson has been stuck with a franchise tag for the past two seasons by the Rams. The 28-year-old started 62 games during his six-year career with the Rams, who drafted the 6'2" corner with a third-round pick in 2012.
The Jets improved their secondary with this signing in the short term, but the deal may come back to haunt them if it has too many years tacked on.
10. Sam Bradford to Arizona Cardinals
The Move: Sam Bradford intends to sign a one-year, $20 million deal with $15 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Good
The Cardinals lost longtime (and oft-injured) signal-caller Carson Palmer to retirement in January. With no suitable succession option on the roster, they were able to bring in a starting-caliber quarterback via free agency. Sam Bradford may not be the QB they were hoping to land—that distinction goes to Kirk Cousins—but he's a vast improvement over the players on the Arizona roster at the position.
Of course, that isn't saying much—the Cards went into Tuesday with zero active QBs—but Bradford is sure to start in the desert as the newly-signed Mike Glennon backs him up. How long the former No. 1 overall draft pick remains upright and lasts under center remains to be seen.
The Bad
$20 million. That's how much money Arizona is committing to Bradford. For one season. For a player who is essentially a walking red flag, if he's healthy enough for once to actually walk.
If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is ridiculous. Yes, that's true of any contract in this year's quarterback market, but at least someone like 39-year-old Drew Brees deserves the $50 million over two years he's about to make with the Saints after contributing 12 years of blood, sweat and tears to the organization. Bradford cannot say the same for any of his prior organizations—the Rams, the Eagles and most recently the Vikings—missing large swathes of time for each of them and still managing to cash in on new deals on a regular basis.
The Cardinals are the latest team to bet on the 30-year-old, and there's a high chance they'll be burned, as they're on the hook for $15 million guaranteed even if it doesn't pan out the way they planned.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 10
The Cardinals needed a starting quarterback, and they went out and got one. Sure, they overpaid for him and ignored all the signs that indicate he's unlikely to play anything close to a full season—his knee has been described as degenerative—but they got someone who can accurately throw the ball. That hasn't been easy to find in Arizona outside of Carson Palmer, but you'd think the organization would want to stay away from injury-prone signal-callers after all it went through with the last guy.
Regardless, if this signing works out—and that's a huge if—then the Cardinals could be a contender in the NFC West this coming season.
9. Danny Amendola to Miami Dolphins
The Move: Danny Amendola intends to sign with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $12 million deal with $8.25 million guaranteed.
The Good
The 'Phins are adding a clutch wideout who has made a number of big catches in the postseason. He most recently helped New England come back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit in the AFC Championship Game, snaring two touchdowns in the final nine minutes as the Patriots locked up a Super Bowl berth. "Dola" is as sure-handed and trustworthy as you'll find at the position when he's playing at his peak.
The Bad
Amendola is 32 years old and hasn't reached the 700-yard or five-touchdown mark in any of his nine seasons in the league. He's seen his pay reduced by the Patriots three years running largely because he hasn't been able to stay on the football field due to injury, playing only one full season during his five years in New England.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 9
Miami was desperate for receiver help after trading Jarvis Landry, the team's top option, to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week. The club is getting a proven veteran who can contribute at a high level for short stretches, although he's yet to show he can shoulder an increased load and stay healthy over the course of a full regular-season and postseason run.
If the Dolphins hadn't committed $24 million over three years for former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson, this move would be ranked a bit higher. Miami has too many other needs across the board to afford to overpay for a luxury addition to its receiving corps.
8. Trey Burton to Chicago Bears
The Move: Trey Burton signed a four-year worth a reported $32 million with the Chicago Bears.
The Good
Burton was buried on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart after catching on with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He began his career on special teams but became more involved with the offense during head coach Doug Pederson's tenure starting in 2016. The 6'3" tight end came on as a red-zone specialist this past year, hauling in five touchdowns on 23 receptions. The most notable play of his career came in the most recent Super Bowl when he connected with quarterback Nick Foles on the TE-to-QB pass play known as the "Philly Special," helping Philadephia win its first championship.
The Bad
The former collegiate quarterback hasn't even been playing his position that long but is now going to get paid like one of the best in the business. He's joining a crowded roster that includes Adam Shaheen and Dion Sims at tight end, which means he may wind up sharing time despite earning money that usually comes with taking on a lion's share of work. Burton also has a lot of room to improve in his blocking, which means he may only get on the field in situations where he will be running routes. This limits his upside and could open the door for someone like Shaheen to overtake him on the depth chart.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 8
There's no doubt Burton has what it takes to be a starting-caliber tight end in this league. ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell noted that he racked up 14 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns in the four games Zach Ertz missed in the last two years, respectable numbers considering he was filling in for a top-tier player who doesn't cede many snaps when healthy. Burton is now getting paid to produce at Ertz's level, however, so he'll have to show he can do this on a consistent basis. Even if Burton falls short of being a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, he'll add an intriguing dimension to the Chicago offense with his ability to throw the ball on gadget plays.
7. Chris Hubbard to Cleveland Browns
The Move: Chris Hubbard intends to sign a five-year, $37.5 million deal with $18 million guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns.
The Good
The Browns needed to improve their tackle depth even before Joe Thomas announced he would hang up his cleats after 11 years in the league. This signing is key to helping protect the newly acquired Tyrod Taylor and whichever young prospect the organization likely tabs with a high pick in the 2018 NFL draft. They've been steadily upgrading the O-line and had a respectable unit in place across the board before the sudden retirement of Thomas. The Browns aren't in as bad of a spot as they would have been following the announcement thanks to this new addition, but they will likely need to find another tackle this offseason.
The Bad
This is a lot of money to give a player who was moving all over the Pittsburgh Steelers line. His versatility could be seen as a bonus, especially since Cleveland is likely to play try him at left tackle in the wake of Thomas' retirement. Had the legendary LT returned, Hubbard would probably have started in place of right tackle Shon Coleman. Regardless, Hubbard immediately becomes the best candidate to fill Thomas' shoes at the left tackle position, although the club could tinker with the line by making another free-agent or draft acquisition in the near future.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 7
Cleveland is paying a pretty penny for Hubbard's services, but it's hard to blame this organization considering how difficult it can be to entice free agents to Ohio these days. The Browns will be able to use him in a few different spots in theory, but right now they'll be glad to pencil him in as their new starting left tackle to make up for the loss of Thomas. Considering the devastating announcement of Thomas' retirement, the club's decision to pick up an insurance policy in Hubbard looks to be one of the shrewdest free-agent moves of 2018.
6. Prince Amukamara to Chicago Bears
The Move: Prince Amukamara agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears. He reportedly signed a three-year, $27 million deal with $18 million guaranteed.
The Good
Amukamara hit free agency again after signing a one-year "prove it" deal in Chicago. He clearly "proved it" in the Windy City, doing enough to earn a sizable deal for a veteran cornerback. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 41 cornerback out of 121 players at the position who qualified during the 2017 season, a respectable performance given he had a slow start while recovering from injury. As per those same PFF metrics, he conceded just one touchdown on 51 targets to go with seven pass defenses and 48 tackles. Amukamara once again proved that when he's dialed in, he's a plus defender in coverage and does his job.
The Bad
Amukamara doesn't force turnovers, which is a bit strange for a cornerback. It's not as if he's locking down half the field and not seeing targets; he just isn't making plays on the ball and has now gone two-and-a-half seasons and 36 games in a row without an interception. He's only snared seven picks in his seven-year career, so don't bet on him to become a ballhawk at age 28. Amukamara is also injury-prone, as he's played a full 16-game season just once in his career and has missed two games each of the last two campaigns.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 6
Chicago needed a cornerback and went back to the player it knows it can trust. Amukamara is a solid coverage corner who doesn't mail in his tackles—he's only missed five in the last two seasons, as per PFF—making him a steady starting option for the Bears. There's risk involved here due to the injuries that have cost the Nebraska product playing time, but this is a smart move that should work out for the club even if it is a bit of an overpay.
5. Dion Lewis to Tennessee Titans
The Move: Dion Lewis intends to sign a four-year, $23 million deal with $11.5 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans.
The Good
The Titans cut DeMarco Murray this offseason, leaving a huge chunk of running back snaps unaccounted for. Derrick Henry—who served as the primary backup for his first two seasons in the league—did an OK job serving as the lead option when Murray went down with injury at the end of the 2017 campaign, but he isn't much more than a plowing power back. The team needed to add a new dimension to its backfield, and Lewis adds that and more. The shifty, dynamic RB will be a perfect counter to Henry's smashmouth style of running, opening up the playbook a bit with his ability to catch out of the backfield and make defenders miss in the open field.
The Bad
How often do you hear success stories about players who leave New England? Not often, which is a testament to Bill Belichick's acumen as a talent evaluator. He's rarely wrong on a decision to part ways with a player, and that puts scrutiny on Tennessee's choice to sign two Patriots castoffs in Lewis and cornerback Malcolm Butler. Lewis also has had trouble avoiding injury during his time in the league and took a while to come back from the ACL tear that ended his 2015 campaign prematurely. He seems to be fully recovered now, but it remains to be seen if he can keep himself patched up.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 5
This was a shrewd move by Tennessee if the organization is getting the player we have recently seen carving foes up on the gridiron. The price was right, and there should be plenty of tread left on Lewis' tires, but many New England castoffs have turned out to be fool's gold in retrospect. It's tough to judge this move for that reason, but it looks like it could be a positive one for the Titans.
4. Richard Sherman to San Francisco 49ers
The Move: Richard Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Good
It's not often you can get a shutdown corner on the open market. Richard Sherman may not be the same player he was a few years ago, but as he tweeted, his stats show he's been the top player at his position since coming into the league in 2011. He's recorded more interceptions, defended more passes and allowed the lowest completion percentage and passer ratings of any CB in the league in that span, ranking ahead of notable players like A.J. Bouye, Marcus Peters and Darrelle Revis in that last category.
The Bad
There are a lot of red flags. The 49ers paid Sherman essentially right around what he would have made if he stayed in Seattle—the team cut him to save $11 million—and are taking on a decent amount of risk at that number. Not many cornerbacks have found success in their new digs after signing new deals at age 30 or older, which is how old Sherman will turn at the end of March. He's also coming off a significant injury, an Achilles rupture that forced him to miss games for the first time in his career and abandon his 99-game starting streak.
There's no guarantee Sherman will have what it takes to return to elite form, which is why the Niners protected themselves when structuring the contract. If things go sour, it looks like the club can and probably will get out of the deal after next year after being on the hook for approximately $9 million for the 2018 campaign.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 4
There's no shortage of motivation for the Stanford product to recover and dominate now that he's returning to northern California. He signed a deal to play for an NFC West rival and will likely have the biggest chip on his shoulder of anyone in the NFL this coming season. That alone has to make general manager John Lynch feel confident that he'll be getting a return on his investment not only this year but possibly into the future if Sherman can live up to expectations.
3. Allen Robinson to Chicago Bears
The Move: Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a reported $42 million with the Chicago Bears.
It wasn't long ago that Robinson was lighting up the league and looking like the most promising young receiver in the game. His 2015 campaign was incredible when you consider Blake Bortles was under center, as the Penn State product racked up 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns on 80 receptions. There was a bit of a regression in 2016, while a hopeful 2017 was cut short when Robinson tore his ACL on his first catch of the season. There is no doubt the talent from 2015 is still there, though, which is why the Bears felt comfortable doling out a big-money contract to set up young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with a legitimate No. 1 receiver.
The Bad
Robinson compiled a lot of his 2015 stats in garbage time. According to Bill Barnwell, 556 yards and six touchdowns—nearly half his production—came in situations where Jacksonville's win expectations were at or below 20 percent. That, along with his health and the fact that they went all the way to the AFC Championship Game and pushed the Patriots to the brink without him, may be why the Jags felt comfortable moving on without their former top option.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 3
Chicago's receiving corps was the worst in football last year. The Bears averaged a league-low 175.7 yards per game of passing offense and scored only 13 touchdowns through the air, also ranking at the bottom of the NFL. Chicago hasn't had a receiver this talented since Alshon Jeffery, which is exactly what it needs to foster Trubisky's development. Even if Robinson can't regain his peak form, he should still help contribute to the rebuild in the Windy City and return a good amount of value on this investment.
2. Andrew Norwell to Jacksonville Jaguars
The Move: Andrew Norwell intends to sign a five-year, $66.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Good
The Jags indulged in the marquee signing of former Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, inking him to a deal that is sure to go down as one of the best of the 2018 NFL free-agency period. It wasn't cheap, as Norwell is now set to become the highest-paid interior O-lineman in league history. The guard deserves it after setting the league on fire in 2017 with his amazing play.
The Bad
The Panthers placed a second-round tender on Norwell in 2016, and no team was able to talk itself into coughing that up. If Carolina had done that after his 2017 campaign, there would likely be no shortage of suitors willing to dish out the pick in exchange for his talents. It's concerning, however, that Norwell has only one truly great season under his belt and is now cashing in. There have been numerous instances where a player earns a big payday and then regresses significantly—Albert Haynesworth comes to mind—which can give clubs pause before doling out massive deals. But that's a risk with any signing, and there is no indication Norwell will stop trying now that he's a part of the resurgent AFC runners-up.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 2
The Jaguars have a very good football team that could become a great one in 2018 with a few minor tweaks. Improving the interior line next to center Brandon Linder is a great place to start, as the squad needed an injection there to make life easier for superstar back Leonard Fournette, who projects to take on another massive workload this coming season. Norwell is going to help bulldoze lanes wide open and make Jacksonville an even more dangerous force on the ground going forward.
1. Kirk Cousins to Minnesota Vikings
The Move: Kirk Cousins intends to sign an unprecedented three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Good
This is a signing of historic importance, as the league has never seen a contract like this. It sets precedent for future top-tier free agents, giving them leverage to earn fully guaranteed contracts—such as the ones that NBA players agree to—that are rarely, if ever, seen in the NFL. Cousins still became the highest-paid quarterback on an annual basis, but the Vikings only had to commit $500,000 more per year than the 49ers did to secure Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term deal.
Cousins is likely to be worth the money, as it is mission critical to have a quarterback of his caliber to win a Super Bowl. The Vikings have all the other pieces in place—including the league's best defense in 2017—to make a run, which is surely why they felt comfortable committing so much guaranteed money to improve at QB.
The Bad
Cousins is an upgrade over the trio of quarterbacks Minnesota had on the roster in 2017—Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater—but barring a big leap in production in his upcoming seventh season, the 29-year-old is not head and shoulders above what Keenum gave the franchise last year. Keenum's completion percentage, quarterback rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio were all ahead of Cousins during the 2017 campaign. That should change as Cousins takes over in the Twin Cities and plays for a better team that clearly wants him, but fans who expect to see a massive improvement under center will likely be disappointed.
Why This Move Is Ranked No. 1
The Vikings won the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, which a number of franchises had staked their immediate futures on. After coming up short in the NFC Championship Game and missing out on a chance to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, Minnesota felt it could win it all by going all-in for this Michigan State product. The team had to put a lot of money on the table and can't take a dollar back, but this high-risk, high-reward move will likely pay dividends as it seeks to repeat as champs in an NFC North division that should be much more competitive in 2018.
This signing could be what it takes to bring the Vikings to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1976 and help them win the first championship in franchise history. No other free-agency signing will have that sort of impact this year, which is why it was the top signing of the 2018 NFL free-agency period.