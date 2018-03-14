Chargers Rumors: Sebastian Janikowski to Visit LA After Parting with Raiders

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski is reportedly expected to visit the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Oakland Raiders announced in February that Janikowski would not return in 2018 after an 18-year stint with the team.

The 40-year-old Janikowski spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with a back injury.

He is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, which ranks 11th on the NFL career list and third among active kickers behind only Adam Vinatieri and Phil Dawson.

Oakland selected Janikowski with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Florida State, and he went on to pay dividends for the Raiders.

Janikowski is a one-time Pro Bowler with a career field-goal percentage of 80.4 percent. He has also made an NFL record 55 field goals from 50 yards or more in his career.

The Chargers had major issues in the kicking game last season, as they utilized five different place kickers.

After Younghoe Koo made just three of his six field-goal attempts to start the season, L.A. also used Travis Coons, Nick Rose and Nick Novak. Punter Drew Kaser even attempted three extra points.

The Chargers made just 20 of their 30 field-goal attempts as a team and 37 of their 42 extra-point attempts.