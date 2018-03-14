2018 WNBA Draft Order, Date, Start Time and TV Schedule Confirmed

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Women's National Basketball Association announced the 2018 WNBA draft will take place April 12 at the Nike New York Headquarters in New York City.

Round 1 of the draft will be shown on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET that Thursday. The remaining two rounds are set to air on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET. Thirty-six players will be selected.

The announcement included a statement from WNBA President Lisa Borders:

"We are thrilled that the WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm will take place at the recently opened Nike New York Headquarters. This is all part of our newly expanded partnership with Nike, a brand that believes in equality and the empowerment of women. The draft is a pivotal moment for the players who will be selected. For basketball fans, it is that moment when they see their favorite team's roster taking shape with the tip-off of the new season right around the corner."

Here's a look at the complete draft order for Round 1:

1. Las Vegas Aces

2. Indiana Fever

3. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream)

4. Chicago Sky

5. Seattle Storm

6. Dallas Wings

7. Washington Mystics

8. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix Mercury)

9. Connecticut Sun

10. New York Liberty

11. Los Angeles Sparks

12. Phoenix Mercury (from Minnesota Lynx)

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson is the projected top pick. The Gamecocks standout was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Women's Final Four and has won the SEC Player of the Year Award three times. She's averaging 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks this season.

Other potential first-round selections include Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), Diamond DeShields (Tennessee), Jordin Canada (UCLA), Gabby Williams (Connecticut) and Lexie Brown (Duke).