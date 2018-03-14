Snowboarder Amy Purdy Had a 2% Chance of Survival, Now Has Two Paralympic Medals

Snowboarder Amy Purdy was given just a 2 percent chance at survival when she was diagnosed with meningitis at 19 years old. How did she beat the odds to become a Paralympian? Watch above to see how Purdy overcame adversity to medal in the Paralympics and inspire others. 

                        

