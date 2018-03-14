Tim Tebow Reassigned to Mets Minor League Camp After 4 Strikeouts vs. Astros

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

New York Mets' Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout after striking out during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, March 2, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow was reassigned to the club's minor league camp Tuesday after a four-strikeout outing in a spring training game against the Houston Astros.

Tebow, who spent parts of five years as an NFL quarterback before signing with the Mets in 2016, collected just one hit in 18 at-bats across seven exhibition games. He's also dealt with a left ankle sprain, which he called "disappointing" after Tuesday's game, according to the Associated Press.

"I'll just continue to work in all the areas we've been working and making progress," he said. "That's really the focus—to continue the process and the journey and keep working."

The 30-year-old University of Florida product posted a lackluster .226/.309/.347 triple-slash line with eight home runs and two stolen bases across 126 games at two different Class A levels in 2017.

New York hasn't announced where it plans to start Tebow in the minors this season.

