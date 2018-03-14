The Miz Talks CM Punk, Says He Hopes Ex-WWE Superstar Does Well in UFC 225 Fight

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz expressed support for CM Punk on Tuesday ahead of Punk's potential return to the Octagon for the UFC.

With regard to Punk's decision to possibly fight again at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago in June, Miz told TMZ Sports, "I hope he does well."

Punk (full name Phillip Jack Brooks) suggested Monday on Twitter that he would be part of the UFC 225 card:

Punk's rumored opponent is Mike Jackson who, like Punk, is 0-1 in the UFC with a loss to Mickey Gall.

When broached with the subject of people saying Punk doesn't belong in the UFC, the A-Lister jumped to the former WWE Superstar's defense: "The guy was going after a dream. He's always wanted to do that. Whenever you go after a dream, why smash on it? He's gonna do his best, he's gonna try his hardest, and I imagine he's training his heart out to do the best he can in the Octagon."

Gall dominated Punk in a first-round submission win at UFC 203 in September 2016, but Punk's drawing power will be what nets him another fight.

Although he hasn't achieved MMA success yet, Punk was a star in WWE as a five-time world champion and two-time Money in the Bank winner.

The Miz is a major star in his own right as a former WWE champion and eight-time Intercontinental champion. He is scheduled to face Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 with show-stealing potential.

Don't expect to see The Miz in the Octagon, though, as he said "I'll stick to WWE" when asked about a possible transition Tuesday.

