Julius Randle: Nikola Jokic Tried to 'Pull My Shoulder out of Place'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, right, attempts a shot while Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Los Angeles defeated Denver 112-103. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle said Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic attempted to injure him near the end of L.A.'s 112-103 win Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Randle explained his rationale behind shoving Jokic down with 21 seconds remaining: "I just didn't like [how] he was coming down flailing, flapping his arm and stuff. And that's fine and that is his game, but when you hook my arm and try to pull my shoulder out of place, I don't like that."

Randle and Jokic were assessed technical fouls for getting in each other's faces after the incident.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

